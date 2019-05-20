Home Nation

Petrol pump staff robbed of Rs 10 lakh cash, killed in Bihar

Police said that the criminals intercepted the bike of the victim at gunpoint and asked to hand over the bag containing cash around Rs 10 lakh.

Published: 20th May 2019 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image used for representational purpose only

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a dare-devil act, two unidentified motorcycle-borne criminals shot dead the staff of a Muzaffarpur based petrol pump in Bihar and looted Rs 10 lakh cash, on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place at Patahi sub-urban area of Muzaffarpur under the Sadar Police station limits when the staff of Mardwan petrol pump was carrying cash to a bank in Muzaffarpur in a bag.

Police said that the criminals intercepted the bike of the victim at gunpoint and asked to hand over the bag containing cash around Rs 10 lakh.

When the staff, identified as Krishan Kumar, 35, resisted loot bid of criminals, one of the two criminals took out his pistol and fired upon him from close range.

Kumar stumbled down on the road and passer-by after hearing the gunshot rushed to the spot. By the time local people raised alarm, criminals decamped with the booty brandishing forward.

Kumar succumbed to bullet injuries on way to the hospital.

Muzaffarpur-Patahi is one of the busy roads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muzaffarpur petrol pump Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp