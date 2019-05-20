Petrol pump staff robbed of Rs 10 lakh cash, killed in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a dare-devil act, two unidentified motorcycle-borne criminals shot dead the staff of a Muzaffarpur based petrol pump in Bihar and looted Rs 10 lakh cash, on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place at Patahi sub-urban area of Muzaffarpur under the Sadar Police station limits when the staff of Mardwan petrol pump was carrying cash to a bank in Muzaffarpur in a bag.

Police said that the criminals intercepted the bike of the victim at gunpoint and asked to hand over the bag containing cash around Rs 10 lakh.

When the staff, identified as Krishan Kumar, 35, resisted loot bid of criminals, one of the two criminals took out his pistol and fired upon him from close range.

Kumar stumbled down on the road and passer-by after hearing the gunshot rushed to the spot. By the time local people raised alarm, criminals decamped with the booty brandishing forward.

Kumar succumbed to bullet injuries on way to the hospital.

Muzaffarpur-Patahi is one of the busy roads.