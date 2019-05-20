Ranchi diary

Home Nation

Published: 20th May 2019

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

State to get Legal Cadet Corps

In a first-of-its-kind move, Legal Cadet Corps (LCC), on the lines of the National Cadet Corp, has been put together in Jharkhand. The move is aimed at raising legal awareness among children, especially students of classes 9 to 12, by ensuring that legal education is made a part of regular school curriculum. Advocates empanelled with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) will visit schools across the state from time to time to raise legal awareness among students. LLC is likely to operate from Kartoorba Gandhi Residential School in Sahebganj, as decks are being cleared for the legal cadets to launch operations. 

Gujarat to showcase Jharkhand martyrs

Statues of 9 tribal icons of Jharkhand, who played a key role in the nation’s freedom struggle, will be showcased for tourists at a Gujarat museum very soon. The Tribal Development Department (TDD) of Gujarat has asked the Jharkhand government to provide the biographies and photographs of martyrs, along with samples of traditional weapons used by the tribal communities that they belonged to. The department has also sought musical instruments of the respective tribes so that visitors to the museum could be given a proper lowdown on the art, culture and history of Jharkhand. The selfless struggle of the tribal icons for the cause of independence is not so well documented, and, this initiative would go a long way in doing the same.

Laser show on Birsa Munda

A laser show on the life of nationalist tribal icon Birsa Munda has been organised for the State Foundation Day on November 15. The show will be staged at the Birsa Munda Memorial Museum, which is currently in the works at the old jail campus in Ranchi. The entire old jail campus is being developed as a tourist spot, which will also host a fountain and water show for tourists on Foundation Day. The Birsa Munda Memorial Park is being developed on the lines of the Cellular Jail in the Andamans and the Shahid Smarak in Bhopal.

Centre for geriatrics at RIMS soon

Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi will soon get a Regional Geriatric Centre where patients, in the age group of 60 and above, will receive specialized treatment from doctors. The facility will have 15 beds each for male and female patients. Those battling physical, mental and social issues will also be provided counseling at the centre. RIMS was picked as the facility to house the geriatric centre under the National Programme for the Healthcare of Elderly, a central government initiative, and funds totaling R4.95 crore was released for the purpose.

