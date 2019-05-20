Home Nation

Two Special Auxiliary Police personnel injured in encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand

The Maoists opened fire on the security personnel when they were patrolling the naxal-affected areas under Kharswan Police station.

Published: 20th May 2019

By PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: Two Special Auxiliary Police (SAP) personnel of Jharkhand were injured during an encounter with Maoists in Seraikela-Kharswan district on Monday, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Kolhan range) Kuldeep Dwivedi told PTI that the injured SAP personnel were airlifted to Ranchi.

Their condition was stated to be out of danger, he said.

The Maoists opened fire on the security personnel when they were patrolling the naxal-affected areas under Kharswan Police station, Dwivedi said.

In the retaliatory action that followed, the Maoists retreated into a jungle.

Security personnel led by Superintendent of Police (Seraikela-Kharwan district) Chandan Kumar Sinha cordoned off the jungle near Hiragada village and launched a massive search operation to trace the Maoists.

Claiming that some rebels were also injured in the encounter, Dwivedi said, We have spotted blood stains on the path taken by the Maoists.

Jharkhand encounter Special Auxiliary Police Special Auxiliary Police injured

