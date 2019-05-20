West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2019 declared, here's how to check

By UNI

KOLKATA: The results of West Bengal Madhyamik examinations which ended on February 22 last, was declared on Tuesday ( May 21), according to the board officials. The total pass percentage of West Bengal Class X is 86.07%. As per the announcement by the Board, Sougata Das of Mohammadpur Deshpran Vidyapith topped the examination by scoring 694 out of 700.

The report could be seen at www.wbbse.org, www.wb.allresults.nic.in , www.examresults.net, www.exametc.com, www.indiaresult.com, and www.result.shiksha, the official websites, from 1000 hours onward.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), president Kalyanmoy Ganguly told a press meet here that this year pass percentage was the highest in madhyamik examination in recent times.

Asked if results in other class 10 board examinations prompted the Madhyamik high scores as the topper got 694, the second 691 and the third and four ranked received 689 and 687 marks respectively, Ganguly said "we are not influenced by evaluation of other boards. We are following our own yardsticks. These students deservedly got such marks."

Purba Midnapore district registered the highest pass percentage of 96.01 per cent among the districts.

(With PTI inputs)