Woman who accused Goa Congress leader of rape, missing since April 28, traced

The woman was a minor when she levelled the rape accusation against Monserrate, a former Goa minister who was the Congress' candidate for the Panaji bypoll held on May 19.

By PTI

PANAJI: A woman who had accused Congress leader Atanasio Monserrate of rape in 2016 and who was missing from her shelter home since April 28 this year was Monday found living at the home of a friend in Mapusa town, North Goa police said.

"She was living with a lady friend of hers in Mapusa. She is safe now," an official said.

The woman's disappearance had turned into a political slugfest between the Congress and the ruling BJP during campaigning for the Panaji bypoll.

Both parties accused the other of trying to use the woman's disappearance for political gains.

