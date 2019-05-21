Arunachal MLA Tirong Aboh, son, nine others killed in ambush

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh MLA, Tirong Aboh, and his son along with nine party workers, were killed in an ambush by suspected militants from Nagaland on Tuesday.

Aboh, who represented Khonsa West Assembly seat, contested the April 11 state elections on the ticket of National People’s Party (NPP). The election results will be declared on May 23.

According to initial reports, the 42-year-old MLA, his son and the party workers were travelling from Assam to Khonsa in three vehicles when they were ambushed at Bogapani village in Tirap district of Arunachal.

Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP president Conrad K Sangma has condemned the attack.

He tweeted: “The NPP is extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the death of its MLA Tirong Aboh and his family. We condemn the brutal attack and urge @rajnath singh and @PMOIndia to take action against those responsible for such attack”.

Locals said Aboh was a gutsy MLA who was not afraid of speaking up against militants.