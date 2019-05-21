Bengal BJP worker shot at during post-poll clashes with Trinamool Congress

KOLKATA: In a post-poll clash between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, a BJP member has been shot at in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, police said on Tuesday.
"There was a clash on Monday night. One of the BJP workers was shot at but we are yet to receive any formal complaint. Whether it was actually a bullet injury, needs to be verified," an officer of Sitai police station said.
Cooch Behar parliamentary constituency voted on April 11 in the first phase of Lok Sabha 2019.
According to sources, around five BJP workers have received injuries and were admitted to hospital.
KOLKATA: In a post-poll clash between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, a BJP member has been shot at in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, police said on Tuesday.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
India bow out of Sudirman Cup after 0-5 loss to China
Lok Sabha elections 2019: SC grants protection from arrest till May 28 to BJP candidate from Barrackpore
ILFS payment default crisis: ED conducts fresh raids in Mumbai
Don't be disheartened by fake exit polls, Rahul tells Congress workers ahead of Thursday's counting
Security personnel killed in IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
Boy or girl? Hong Kong at centre of banned China gender test