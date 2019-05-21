Bengal BJP worker shot at during post-poll clashes with Trinamool Congress

By IANS

KOLKATA: In a post-poll clash between Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, a BJP member has been shot at in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, police said on Tuesday.



"There was a clash on Monday night. One of the BJP workers was shot at but we are yet to receive any formal complaint. Whether it was actually a bullet injury, needs to be verified," an officer of Sitai police station said.



Cooch Behar parliamentary constituency voted on April 11 in the first phase of Lok Sabha 2019.



According to sources, around five BJP workers have received injuries and were admitted to hospital.