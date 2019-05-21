Home Nation

CBSE writes to Delhi University to align admission process with preponed result schedule

CBSE had announced results of class 12 examination on May 2, in record 28 days.

Published: 21st May 2019 07:31 PM

Representational image of CBSE schools

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has written to Delhi University to align their admission process with the preponed result schedule of the class 12 board examination.

Usually, the class 12 results are announced by third week of May.

"As per the directives of the Delhi High Court, CBSE has preponed all its activities of conduct of examination, declaration of result and process of verification and re-evaluation. We have also written a letter to the Registrar of Delhi University to align the admission process as per the schedule fixed by the CBSE," a board official said.

The official said now, Delhi University has to fix the last date of submission of application form for admission in Delhi University in such a manner that the work of re-evaluation is over prior to the last date of Delhi University admission process.

The Delhi University is yet to announce the admission schedule while St Stephen's college which is not part of the centralised admission process has announced the schedule.

The admissions will begin at the prestigious college on May 22.

