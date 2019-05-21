Home Nation

Change name if drug contents altered: Central Drug Standard Control Organisation

Pharmas face legal action if they sell drugs under old name after composition changed

Published: 21st May 2019 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The country’s drug regulator has warned manufacturers and marketers of pharmaceutical formulations against changing the contents of drug formulations without changing the brand name.

In a circular, the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation has directed the state drug controllers and its zonal and sub-zonal officials to consider legal measures to discourage the unethical practice of pharma companies marketing formulations after changing their contents without changing the existing brand name. 

In the circular, the Drug Controller General of India said that it wanted the enforcement officers and drug controllers to ensure that formulations with changed contents were not marketed in the country with the old brand names as it confused both, the prescribers and the patients. 

The circular also said that the licensing authorities should not permit sale of formulations with changed compositions without a change in the brand name.

The initiative follows complaints that some drug manufacturing companies, after changing the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) of a drug formulation, were continuing with marketing the products with the old, registered brand name. 

“This (the practice) confuses both, the prescribers and the patients, and must stop,” the circular read.

The issue has been discussed in the drug consultative meetings in the past. In the meetings, the experts suggested that the practice followed by the manufacturers was a serious issue and needed to be stopped with legal measures. 

The communiqué noted that the change of composition of formulations without changing the brand name was not only misleading but also resulting in undesirable pharmacological effects as the consumer would take the formulation assuming that it was made with the earlier composition.   

Dangerous drugs?

  • There have been complaints that some pharma companies are marketing drugs with their old, registered brand names even after changing their active pharmaceutical ingredients.

  • The practice is resulting in undesirable pharmacological effects on those taking the drugs.

  • The Central Drug Standard Control Organisation has directed state drug controllers and its zonal and sub-zonal officials to consider legal measures to discourage the unethical practice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp