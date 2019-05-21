Home Nation

Four-year-old girl dies after falling into borewell in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Seema slipped and fell into a 440 feet deep borewell on Monday and was stuck at a depth of 260 feet. Her body was pulled out after a 14-hour operation.

Published: 21st May 2019 06:10 PM

Efforts to rescue a 4 -year-old girl who slipped into a borewell turned futile as the girl's lifeless body was pulled out on Tuesday. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By PTI

JODHPUR: Rescue workers Tuesday pulled out dead the four-year-old girl, who had slipped into a 440-feet deep borewell at a farm in Melana village of Jodhpur, officials said.

Seema fell into the borewell at 5:30 pm on Monday and was stuck at a depth of 260-feet.

The body was pulled out after a 14-hour operation and handed over to family members.

"Despite all efforts we could not take out the girl alive. Her body was taken out at about 7.30 am", Additional District Magistrate Mahipal Bhardwaj said.

He said compensation of Rs 1 lakh from the chief minister's relief fund has been given to the parents of the girl.

Initially, rescue teams could hear the cries of the girl but around midnight it stopped.

Oxygen was being supplied through a pipe.

After the rescue teams and officials came to the conclusion that the girl was no more, a rope with a tool attached to it was dropped in the borewell and the body pulled out.

A tubewell at the farm had broken down on Monday afternoon and the father of the girl had taken the pump out for repairing, leaving the borewell open.

Comments(1)

  • Mahendra Kumar Nayak
    Whether any responsibility is being fixed for the mishap and death of the child?
    2 hours ago reply
