Goa: Record 92.47 per cent students clear Class 10 board exam

By IANS

PANAJI: Class 10 students recorded 92.47 passing percentage in the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board exam this year, the highest in the last five years, Board Chairman Ramkrishna Samant said on Tuesday.



"From 83.51 per cent in 2014, the passing percentages have shown a gradual increase over the past five years, with the highest 91.57 pass percentage recorded in 2017," he added.



Girls scored 92.64 passing percentage against 92.31 per cent by the boys. Of the 18,684 students who appeared for the exam, 17,287 students passed, with 98 schools achieving 100 per cent results.



Congratulating the students who cleared the exam, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said: "It is heartening to note that the overall passing percentage of 92.47 per cent is the highest ever in our state and 98 schools achieved 100 per cent passing results." The SSC examinations were held in 21 centres across Goa in April.