Home Nation

'If exit polls come true, don't hate Modi, improve yourself': Chetan Bhagat's advice to Opposition

The author has also put four options on who will be politically 'blamed', if the exit poll projections come true on Thursday.

Published: 21st May 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Noted writer Chetan Bhagat. (File |EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: At a time when the entire Opposition has rejected the exit poll projections on Prime Minister Narendra Modi getting another five-year term, 'the biggest selling English language novelist in India's history' Chetan Bhagat put out a tweet with a piece of advice for the opposition.

The author tweeted, "If the results are in Modi's favour on 23rd (as all exit polls are saying), just one request to the opposition. Please, please spend the next 5 years improving yourself rather than hating Modi!"

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

"All the intellectuals who hate the world cannot fight the will of the people", he further wrote on the microblogging site.

Besides, he has also mentioned four options on who will be 'blamed' if the projections come true on Thursday.

"Who will the elitists/Modi haters/opposition blame this time? EVMs, Ignorant voters, anyone but themselves or all of the above? And the survey says EVMs-56%!", he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chetan Bhagat PM Modi Exit polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments(9)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • G Manogar
    Yeah
    7 hours ago reply

  • Raghu
    If poll results were wrong what is your advice sir
    8 hours ago reply

  • SD
    Well said
    11 hours ago reply

  • V SUBRAMANIAN
    Chetan is correct. Only positivity can bring in the right actions and results
    23 hours ago reply

  • Prashant
    Bhagat is wrong. He should advice Mr Modi to improve. Mr Modi is so much lowered himself. He should behave at leasr like a Matured politician
    1 day ago reply

    • hari
      some less thinking men have so much hatred for modi that they cannot eat or shit without blaming him.
      9 hours ago reply

    • mshoora
      You fool
      17 hours ago reply

    • Sudhir Sawhney
      It was all started by the opposition and Modi just replied. Accuse and abuse some body day in and day out
      22 hours ago reply

    • sreedhar
      you mean to say people are fool who vote BJP. Modi winning means majority people voted for him means he is much better than his counterparts
      1 day ago reply
Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp