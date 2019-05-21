'If exit polls come true, don't hate Modi, improve yourself': Chetan Bhagat's advice to Opposition

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: At a time when the entire Opposition has rejected the exit poll projections on Prime Minister Narendra Modi getting another five-year term, 'the biggest selling English language novelist in India's history' Chetan Bhagat put out a tweet with a piece of advice for the opposition.

The author tweeted, "If the results are in Modi's favour on 23rd (as all exit polls are saying), just one request to the opposition. Please, please spend the next 5 years improving yourself rather than hating Modi!"

"All the intellectuals who hate the world cannot fight the will of the people", he further wrote on the microblogging site.

Besides, he has also mentioned four options on who will be 'blamed' if the projections come true on Thursday.

"Who will the elitists/Modi haters/opposition blame this time? EVMs, Ignorant voters, anyone but themselves or all of the above? And the survey says EVMs-56%!", he said.