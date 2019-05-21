IIIT-Hyderabad launches artificial intelligence, machine learning programmes across country

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H), Tuesday announced country-wide rollout of its executive programmes on artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), blockchain and digital ledger technologies, in association with TalentSprint IIIT-H said the rollout was in response to a demand for deep-tech expertise currently sweeping through knowledge professionals in all major technology hubs of the country.

The programme on AI and ML, commencing from August this year, would be delivered over 18 weeks in a hybrid format while the blockchain programme would begin from next month.

There would be three campus visits of three days each to IIIT-Hyderabad, and live interactive online classes in other weeks, professor Ramesh Loganathan of IIIT-Hyderabad told media persons here.

TalentSprint managing director and CEO Santanu Paul told reporters that "we successfully combined theory with practice, academic rigour with industry experience, onsite with online. The popularity of the programmes has encouraged us to launch this updated nationwide format."

IIIT-H said since their launch in 2018 in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the hybrid executive programmes, with their onsite/online format, have seen 11 successful cohorts already completed or underway and the programmes pracademic design (deep academic knowledge combined with industry best practices) have been warmly embraced by working professionals.

Over 1,600 tech professionals have undergone the advanced programme in AI/ML and blockchain, the institute said.