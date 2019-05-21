Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Polls saw a dip in number of candidates

Published: 21st May 2019 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

patna voters, phase 7 voting

Voters wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The just-held Lok Sabha elections saw a dip in the number of contestants as 8,040 people entered the poll fray, 211 less compared to 2014.

The maximum number of people to try their electoral fortunes was in 1996 when 13,952 candidates contested the general elections.

According to the Election Commission data, a total of 8,040 candidates were in the fray in this Lok Sabha elections, polling for which ended on May 19. In the 2014 elections, 8,251 candidates were in the fray for the 543-member Lok Sabha.

The number of contestants this time was lesser even when compared to the 2009 elections when 8,070 people were in the fray, but was more than 2004 when 5,435 people took part in the general elections.

A total of 4,648 contestants participated in 1999 Lok Sabha elections while the number was 4,750 in 1998. According to the EC, 8,749 contestants were in fray in the 1991-92 elections.

A total of 6,160 contestants participated in 1989 Lok Sabha elections while 5,492 contestants took part in the democratic process in 1984-85.

In 1980, a total of 4,629 contestants were in the fray during seventh Lok Sabha elections while the number was 2,439 in 1977.

A total of 2,748 contestants participated in 1971 Lok Sabha elections, 2,369 in 1967; 1,985 in 1962; 1,519 in 1957 and 1,874 in 1951.

