Movements of vehicles carrying EVMs: Tejashwi Yadav demands EC statement

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Doubting the frequent movements of vehicles carrying EVMs, Bihar's leader of opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has demanded an immediate issuance of statement on the part of Election Commission of India.

He tweeted on May 21, "visuals and claims of sudden movement of EVMs observed across North India! Why is it so?".

He also raised a doubt by saying, "Who is transporting these EVMs and Why? What is the purpose and objectives of this exercise?".

The RJD leader also demanded an EC statement on the whole matter.

"In order to avoid any confusion and misconception, the ECI must issue a statement", he tweeted.

Opposition supporters have already flooded the social media with videos on the movements of EVMs in and around the counting centres.

No official statement on these viral videos has compounded the confusion amongst the voters.