Movements of vehicles carrying EVMs: Tejashwi Yadav demands EC statement

Opposition supporters have already flooded the social media with videos on the movements of EVMs in and around the counting centres.

Published: 21st May 2019 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Doubting the frequent movements of vehicles carrying EVMs, Bihar's leader of opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has demanded an immediate issuance of statement on the part of Election Commission of India.

He tweeted on May 21, "visuals and claims of sudden movement of EVMs observed across North India! Why is it so?".

He also raised a doubt by saying, "Who is transporting these EVMs and Why? What is the purpose and objectives of this exercise?".

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The RJD leader also demanded an EC statement on the whole matter. 

"In order to avoid any confusion and misconception, the ECI must issue a statement", he tweeted.

No official statement on these viral videos has compounded the confusion amongst the voters.

Comments(1)

  • chellam
    EVM results have already come out in the form of exit poll results.
    1 day ago reply
