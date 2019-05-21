Narendra Modi's approval rating remained high throughout LS polls: IANS-CVOTER poll tracker

NEW DELHI: Satisfaction level with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership remained high on May 19, the last day of polling, just as it was on April 11, the first day of the general election, according to IANS-CVOTER poll tracker.

Throughout the seven phases of the election process, voters gave positive approval to the government -- a trend that has been reflected in the findings of various exit polls indicating that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to get a comfortable second term.

On May 19, 44.94 per cent of the response in an all-India sample of 12,398 said they were "very satisfied" with the government, while 25.74 per cent were "somewhat satisfied". Only 26.63 per cent expressed "unhappiness".

On April 11, when voting commenced for the Lok Sabha polls, 45.57 per cent had said they were "very satisfied" and 28.18 were "not happy at all".

The net satisfaction rate with the government remained in the mid 40s throughout the seven phases of Lok Sabha polls from April 11 to May 19.

The voters also gave thumbs-up to Modi's leadership as well with 49.58 per cent of 12,398 respondents said they were "very happy" with him.

On April 11, this "very satisfied" percentage was 50.76 out of 12,000 respondents.

The dissatisfaction level with Modi and the government was highest in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Punjab.