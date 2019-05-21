NIA smells IS threat, searches 10 places in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE/NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency officials from Kochi carried out searches at 10 locations in Tamil Nadu on Monday in connection with an alleged conspiracy to form a terrorist group by some youngsters.

In Lalpet area of Cuddalore, searches were carried out in the residence of one Abdul Rasheed and three laptops, three hard discs, 16 mobile phones and eight SIM cards were seized among other things. Rasheed was not present at his residence when the raid happened.

Officials alleged that Rasheed could have connections with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror module.



“Searches were carried out at Muthupet, Keelakarai, Devipattinam, Lalpet and Salem in connection with the case, which was earlier probed by the Keelakarai police,” said official sources.

The agency further alleged that 10 people from Tamil Nadu had started a WhatsApp group called ‘Shahadat is our goal’.

They claimed the group had ‘terrorist motives’.

In 2018, an NIA statement said, they conspired to procure arms for their group and raise funds to wage an armed struggle to facilitate the escape of terrorists from jail. “...they wanted to propagate their ideology and act against the State.”

Nine of the suspects, the statement added, were arrested earlier. But one continues to be absconding.

“The nine others arrested were later released on bail by the court,” admitted the NIA.

The case was originally registered way back in April 2018, at the Keelakarai police station.

The agency, earlier, searched eight locations of Popular Front of India offices in Tamil Nadu on May 2.

The missing man

The case registered in April 2018 had named 10 suspects but only nine were arrested, questioned and later let out on bail, the 10th suspect has been absconding