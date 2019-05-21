Home Nation

NIA smells IS threat, searches 10 places in Tamil Nadu

Officials alleged that Rasheed could have connections with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror module.

Published: 21st May 2019 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE/NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency officials from Kochi carried out searches at 10 locations in Tamil Nadu on Monday in connection with an alleged conspiracy to form a terrorist group by some youngsters.

In Lalpet area of Cuddalore, searches were carried out in the residence of one Abdul Rasheed and three laptops, three hard discs, 16 mobile phones and eight SIM cards were seized among other things. Rasheed was not present at his residence when the raid happened.

Officials alleged that Rasheed could have connections with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terror module.

“Searches were carried out at Muthupet, Keelakarai, Devipattinam, Lalpet and Salem in connection with the case, which was earlier probed by the Keelakarai police,” said official sources.

The agency further alleged that 10 people from Tamil Nadu had started a WhatsApp group called ‘Shahadat is our goal’.

They claimed the group had ‘terrorist motives’.

In 2018, an NIA statement said, they conspired to procure arms for their group and raise funds to wage an armed struggle to facilitate the escape of terrorists from jail. “...they wanted to propagate their ideology and act against the State.”

Nine of the suspects, the statement added, were arrested earlier. But one continues to be absconding.

“The nine others arrested were later released on bail by the court,” admitted the NIA.

The case was originally registered way back in April 2018, at the Keelakarai police station.

The agency, earlier, searched eight locations of Popular Front of India offices in Tamil Nadu on May 2.

The missing man

The case registered in April 2018 had named 10 suspects but only nine were arrested, questioned and later let out on bail, the 10th suspect has been absconding

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIA ISIS Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp