Home Nation

No restriction on civilian traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway from Monday

May 26 will be the last day of restriction on the movement of civilian traffic on the highway.

Published: 21st May 2019 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir governor's administration Tuesday withdrew an order restricting movement of civilian traffic on the national highway between Srinagar and Jammu from Monday.

An official statement said following a review of the security situation in the state and of the requirement of security forces' convoys, Governor Satya Pal Malik has decided to lift the remaining restrictions on civilian traffic movement on the national highway connecting Jammu to Srinagar with effect from May 27.

May 26 will be the last day of restriction on the movement of civilian traffic on the highway.

The state administration had earlier on May 7 reduced the number of days from two to one and allowed civilian traffic on Wednesdays.

These restrictions had become necessary following the movement of security forces on an unprecedented scale after the Pulwama terror attack, according to the statement.

The forces were required both for anti-militancy operations and for smooth conduct of the general elections.

In order to facilitate safe and secure movement of convoys of the security forces, the state administration had imposed prohibition on civilian traffic on the highway from Baramulla to Udhampur twice a week -- Sunday and Wednesday -- from 4 am-5 pm.

Elaborate arrangements were, however, made by the local administration to facilitate movement of public during the period of restriction, it claimed.

Earlier, restriction on civilian movement between Srinagar and Baramulla on the highway was limited to Sunday with effect from April 22 and later completely withdrawn from May 2.

Restrictions on the Srinagar-Udhampur stretch were limited to just one day from May 13.

"After a detailed review today with all security agencies, civil and police administration in connection with the preparations for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, the governor directed that there should be no restriction on civilian movement on the highway from Monday next," the statement said.

The restriction had come into force after a suicide bomber triggered an explosive-laden car next to a bus of a CRPF convoy leaving 40 personnel dead.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir national highway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp