Home Nation

Opposition leaders to move EC on Tuesday to press for VVPAT counting during result day

With just 48 hours to counting day, a delegation of opposition leaders will on Tuesday visit the Election Commission (EC) demanding that VVPATs in assembly segments be counted in case

Published: 21st May 2019 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

File Image of VVPATs for Representational Purposes.

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With just 48 hours to counting day, a delegation of opposition leaders will on Tuesday visit the Election Commission (EC) demanding that VVPATs in assembly segments be counted in case of a mismatch between EVMs and VVPATs in the prescribed five polling booths.

Leaders from the Congress, Left parties, Trinamool, Telugu Desam Party, Samajwdi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, among others, will meet officials at the poll panel.

According to opposition leaders, there is an ambiguity over the procedure to be followed in case of mismatch between EVMs and VVPATs tally for five polling booths, as prescribed by the Supreme Court fin response to a plea by the opposition.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“On VVPATs and the EVM tally, the EC is yet to come out with a procedure in case there is a mismatch! Even if there is one mismatch in the VVPAT samples picked for counting and EVMs, to maintain integrity of the electoral process, all VVPATs in that assembly segment must be counted,” tweeted CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

CPI leader D Raja said that the EC had informed the opposition leaders during a previous meeting that they will come out with guidelines if there is a mismatch between numbers of VVPATs and EVMs, but didn’t. The move comes after most exit polls giving a thumping majority to the BJP led NDA.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said, “Opposition parties even knocked the doors of the Supreme Court asking for traditional ballet paper elections to avoid defective Electronic Voting Machines that are vulnerable to fraud. Worldwide, even developed countries have opted for traditional polls through paper ballets.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VVPAT Election Commission Exit Polls 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp