PM Modi hosts NDA alliance leaders over dinner ahead of Lok Sabha poll results

BJP chief Amit Shah, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray were present  among various leaders.

Published: 21st May 2019 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitate by BJP President Amit Shah and others during thanks giving event for NDA Ministers at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Tuesday. (EPS| Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP chief Amit Shah Tuesday hosted a dinner for leaders of NDA allies that was attended by top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray among others.

The dinner was followed by a meeting in which nearly two dozen allies facilitated Prime Minister Modi. All NDA partners came one after another and felicitated him with a shawl. Top leaders of the NDA were sitting on the dais with Modi, on whose one side was Shah and on other its was SAD's Parkash Singh Badal, the senior most leader of the alliance.

Besides them Nitish, Thackeray, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari were also there. The meeting follows another meeting of the council of ministers called by Shah to thank them for "their service to the nation."

The NDA meeting assumes significance as it has been called just days before the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll's results on May 23, in which almost all the exit polls have projected the alliance getting clear majority in the lower house.

