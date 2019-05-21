Home Nation

Re-poll in one Bengal polling station: Election Commission

As per the notice, the re-poll will be held in Room no. 1 polling station at Sanskrit Collegiate School under the Jorasanko Assembly segment.

Published: 21st May 2019 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Indian voter

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

KOLKATA: The Election Commission has announced re-polling in one polling station under Kolkata North parliamentary constituency on Wednesday, according to a notification.

The parliamentary constituency voted in the seventh phase on May 19.

ALSO READ: Several injured in West Bengal post-poll violence

As per the notice, the re-poll will be held in Room no. 1 polling station at Sanskrit Collegiate School under the Jorasanko Assembly segment.

Polling will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are 1,862 polling stations in Kolkata North parliamentary constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission Kolkata North parliamentary constituency Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp