Home Nation

Restrictions imposed in Srinagar over separatist march

Restrictions were imposed in Srinagar's Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, M.R. Gunj and Safa Kadal areas.

Published: 21st May 2019 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Restrictions were imposed in Srinagar's Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, M.R. Gunj and Safa Kadal areas.

Restrictions were imposed in Srinagar's Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, M.R. Gunj and Safa Kadal areas. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Authorities have imposed restrictions in Srinagar on Tuesday to prevent a separatist-called commemoration march.

The Hurriyat Conference has called for the march to the Martyrs Graveyard in the Old City's Eidgah area to pay homage to two senior separatist leaders, Mirwaiz Moulana Moulvi Muhammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone, who were killed by unidentified assailants on this day in 1990 and 2002.

Mirwaiz Moulana Moulvi Muhammad Farooq, the father of Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, was killed in his residence in the outskirts of the city on May 21, 1990. While, Abdul Gani Lone, father of Sajad Lone and Bilal Lone, was killed in the Martyrs Graveyard on May 21, 2002.

Restrictions were imposed in the city's Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, M.R. Gunj and Safa Kadal areas.

Heavy contingents of state police and the CRPF have been deployed to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, shops, public transport, other business establishments and educational institutions remained closed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srinagar J&K Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp