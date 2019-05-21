Home Nation

Two Naxals arrested from Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

'Both carry Rs 1 lakh reward on their heads. They were involved in two attacks on security forces in Dantewada,' said the police officer.

Published: 21st May 2019 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

DANTEWADA: Two Naxals, each carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh against their names, were Tuesday arrested from Katekalyan area in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said.

An official identified them as Kawasi Masa (26) and Kudami Hadma (25), adding that Masa was active as a "jan militia commander" while Hadma was head of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan, a front outfit of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

"The two were held by a team comprising the Central Reserve Police Force's 195th battalion and the district force while cordoning off a forested hill between Borpadar and Chikpal villages. The two tried to escape but were held after a brief chase," he added.

He said security forces recovered a bow and arrows and three electric detonators from the duo.

"Both carry Rs 1 lakh reward on their heads. They were involved in two attacks on security forces in Dantewada. However, they were mainly tasked with arranging meetings of senior leaders with local villagers, planting explosives to target security forces and obstructing roads," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naxals Chhattisgarh Dantewada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp