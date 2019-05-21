Two Naxals arrested from Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

By PTI

DANTEWADA: Two Naxals, each carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh against their names, were Tuesday arrested from Katekalyan area in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said.

An official identified them as Kawasi Masa (26) and Kudami Hadma (25), adding that Masa was active as a "jan militia commander" while Hadma was head of the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan, a front outfit of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

"The two were held by a team comprising the Central Reserve Police Force's 195th battalion and the district force while cordoning off a forested hill between Borpadar and Chikpal villages. The two tried to escape but were held after a brief chase," he added.

He said security forces recovered a bow and arrows and three electric detonators from the duo.

"Both carry Rs 1 lakh reward on their heads. They were involved in two attacks on security forces in Dantewada. However, they were mainly tasked with arranging meetings of senior leaders with local villagers, planting explosives to target security forces and obstructing roads," he added.