Uddhav Thackeray to attend dinner meet of NDA leaders in Delhi

With exit polls forecasting NDA's return to power, top leaders of the BJP-led alliance are slated to meet over dinner where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present.

Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will be attending the dinner to be hosted by BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday evening, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

With exit polls forecasting NDA's return to power, top leaders of the BJP-led alliance are slated to meet over dinner where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present.

Raut told PTI that Shah extended the dinner invitation to Thackeray.

READ MORE:  Sena confident of Modi's return, but praises 'hard-working' Rahul and Priyanka too

The Sena chief will be accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray and party veteran Subhash Desai, he added.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar and Lok Janshakti Party head Ram Vilas Paswan are also likely to attend the meeting.

A meeting of key BJP leaders, including Union Ministers and Modi, is also scheduled to be held at the party headquarters before the dinner meeting with allies.

Elections to 542 seats of 543-member Lok Sabha ended on Sunday and counting of votes is scheduled for Thursday.

Most exit polls have forecast another term for Prime Minister Modi, with some of them projecting that the BJP-led NDA would get over 300 seats to comfortably cross the majority mark of 272 in the Lok Sabha.

