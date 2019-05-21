Home Nation

Upset by exit poll outcome, top Muslim cleric calls for special namaaz for favourable results

Unfortunately, the country has a few parties that do politics on the grounds of religion which is not right and they should go, another Deobandi cleric said.

Published: 21st May 2019 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Mosque

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

MEERUT: The exit poll results by various news channels have left a senior cleric at renowned seminary Darul Uloom Deoband upset. The Mufti has now made an appeal to all mosques to recite special prayers for "favourable" election results" on May 23, according to a media report.

“In the prevailing scenario it is very important to pray very hard for peace and prosperity of our country and for the protection of Muslims, mosques and teachers," Mufti Mehmood Hasan Bulandshahri was quoted by the Times of India as saying. The prayers must start three days before May 23, he added. 

The top cleric has also appealed to those who have committed sins to atone. "There are too many temptations surrounding us. We must repent for our sins."

This move by the Mufti has been welcomed by the clerics in Deoband. "We welcome the suggestion and all Muslims must follow this religiously. We are very concerned with the outcome of election results," Maulana Ishaq Goar, a Deobandi cleric said.

Goar said that India must elect a government which would take everyone along and work to maintain brotherhood, peace and harmony in society. "Unfortunately, we have a few parties that do politics on the grounds of religion which is not right and they should go."

Comments(3)

  • MKS
    This is unwanted act on their part. Muslims will be better off under NDA & PM Modiji than being with any other party. They should come out of their present mindset.
    8 hours ago reply

  • Anwar Manippady
    Ridiculous! they never opposed
    8 hours ago reply

  • venkat
    Request All Hindus to Pray for the return of Modi Govt.
    18 hours ago reply
