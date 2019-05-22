Home Nation

Chain snatchers in Gujarat now face upto 10 years imprisonment

In rest of the country, chain snatchers are normally charged with the Section 379 of the IPC which is related to the crime of theft and invites a punishment of up to three years in jail or with fine.

Published: 22nd May 2019 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

chain snatching

Express Illustration for chain snatching.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to a Gujarat legislation under which chain snatchers in the state will face up to 10 years imprisonment instead of three years elsewhere in the country.

The Criminal Law (Gujarat Amendment) Bill 2018 will provide a maximum of 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 25,000 if anyone in Gujarat is convicted for the crime of chain snatching and causing injuries in the process.

The President has given his assent to the bill recently, a home ministry official said.

In rest of the country, chain snatchers are normally charged with the Section 379 of the IPC which is related to the crime of theft and invites a punishment of up to three years in jail or with fine, or with both.

The Gujarat Assembly in September 2018 had amended Section 379 of the IPC by adding two clauses, IPC 379(A) and 379(B), thus incorporating the stringent punishment, the official said.

The Gujarat government enacted the law as the punishment for theft under Section 379 of the IPC is considered to be insufficient to deter the criminals as they often get bail, another official said.

As per the new law, for an attempt to snatch chain, the accused will get minimum five and maximum seven years of imprisonment.

For committing the crime of chain snatching, the accused will be liable to get seven years imprisonment.

However, while committing the offence, if the accused injures somebody while trying to escape, he will be liable to get an imprisonment of up to 10 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gujarat legislation chain snatchers 10 year jail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp