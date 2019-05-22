Home Nation

One soldier killed, 7 others injured in blast during 'training activity' along LoC: Officials

Officials have confirmed the death of an Army personnel after earlier saying that he was in critical state.

Published: 22nd May 2019 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAMMU: An Army man was killed and seven others were injured in a blast during a "training activity" along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

"On Wednesday at 0915 hours, during a training activity on a military post in Mendhar sector, one soldier was critically injured and later succumbed to injuries", a Defence public relation officer said.

Seven others suffered minor injuries and two of them were taken to the nearest military hospital.

Their condition is stable, the officials said.

The incident took place at the Dhera Dabsi forward post of the 12 Madras Regiment, they said.

Indian Army Line of Control blast training exercise

