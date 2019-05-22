Election Commission rejects Ashok Lavasa's demand of recording dissent notes in orders

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday rejected election commissioner Ashok Lavasa’s demand that dissent notes be recorded in its orders on Model Code violations.

The Commission, comprising three members, on Tuesday took up the issue raised by Lavasa and decided with a majority of 2:1 that only the majority decision will be made public and minority opinion won’t be recorded.

The decision was taken in the presence of Lavasa.

Commissioner Lavasa had kicked up a storm after it came to light that he had skipped the commission’s meetings on deciding poll code violations post-May 4.

“In the meeting of the Election Commission held on Tuesday regarding the issue of MCC (Model Code of Conduct), it was, inter alia, decided that proceedings of the commission’s meetings would be drawn, including the views of all the commission members,” the Commission said in a statement after the meeting, which lasted more than two hours.

“Thereafter, formal instructions to this effect would be issued in consonance with extant laws/rules, etc,” it added.

Sources claimed that Lavasa wrote thrice to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on the process of deciding MCC violations.