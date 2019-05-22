Home Nation

Government clears names of 4 judges for elevation to Supreme Court: Sources

The four names cleared by the government are justices Aniruddha Bose, A S Bopanna, B R Gavai and Surya Kant.

Published: 22nd May 2019 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is learnt to have cleared the names of four judges for their elevation to the Supreme Court, sources said Wednesday.

Once the appointments formally come through, the top court will have its full sanctioned strength of 31 judges (including the chief justice).

As of now, the apex court is functioning with 27 judges.

The four names cleared by the government are justices Aniruddha Bose, A S Bopanna, B R Gavai and Surya Kant.

The names of justices Bose and Bopanna were earlier returned by the government to the SC collegium citing seniority and representation of regions as the reasons.

But in its resolution passed earlier this month, the collegium had reiterated its recommendation to elevate justices Bose and Bopanna to the apex court, observing that nothing adverse has been found regarding their competence, conduct or integrity.

The collegium had also recommended the names of justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant for elevation to the apex court.

The five-member Collegium is headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

Sources aware of the development said the notification is expected either this evening or on Thursday morning once the President signs their warrant of appointment.

Justice Bose, whose parent high court is Calcutta, is the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court and is at number 12 in all-India seniority of judges.

Justice Bopanna, whose parent high court is Karnataka, is the Gauhati High Court Chief Justice and stands at number 36.

Justice Gavai is a judge of the Bombay High Court and Justice Kant is the incumbent Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme court judges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp