'Khoon ki Dalali' remark against PM: Court reserves order on complaint seeking FIR against Rahul

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal reserved order on the complaint, filed by advocate Joginder Tuli, which has sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Gandhi.

Published: 22nd May 2019 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (L) and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo | AP and EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Wednesday reserved for June 7 order on a complaint seeking lodging of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged 'Khoon ki Dalali' remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal reserved order on the complaint, filed by advocate Joginder Tuli, which has sought direction to the police to register an FIR against Gandhi for allegedly making derogatory remarks in 2016 against PM Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and cashing in on their sacrifice.

The Delhi Police had on May 15 filed an action taken report before the court in which the police had said that Gandhi allegedly made the defamatory statement against the prime minister for which a suit may be filed.

