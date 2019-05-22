Home Nation

Kolkata resident threatened for voting in Lok Sabha elections

The area falls under the Kolkata North Lok Sabha constituency. In a CCTV footage, a miscreant is seen threatening the family of dire consequences for going to the polling station.

Published: 22nd May 2019

By IANS

KOLKATA: Amid widespread poll-related violence in West Bengal, a city resident on Wednesday accused local miscreants of threatening his family for voting in the Lok Sabha elections on May 19.

"On poll day, I was asked by some miscreants not to cast my vote. They had also threatened me, saying we would face the consequence if we voted. Despite their threats, we exercised our franchise. But we were again intimidated by some people at the polling booth. We were interpreted as BJP voters," said Manish Marodia, a Beliaghtata resident.

"To harass us and block entry to our house, temporary kiosks were set up in front of our three gates last (Tuesday) night. When we informed the local councillor about it, he asked us why we went to cast votes," he said. 

The area falls under the Kolkata North Lok Sabha constituency. In a CCTV footage, a miscreant is seen threatening the family of dire consequences for going to the polling station. "With folded hands, you were requested not to vote. Why did you cast vote," the miscreant is heard saying. 

A complaint has been lodged and temporary kiosks have been removed, an officer from the Beliaghata police station said. 

The local Trinamool councillor, however, denied the allegations terming them "baseless".

"I could not recognise the Marodia family. Polls were peaceful in the Beliaghata area. Our workers are happy now as the party's Lok Sabha candidate Sudip Bandyopadhyay would be re-elected with a handsome margin," he said.

