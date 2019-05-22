Raipur Diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

No tanker water supply by 2020

The Congress government has set a deadline of 2020 to ensure all municipal corporations, including Raipur, are equipped to supply water and not depend on tankers. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed officials to come up with measures by next year so that there shouldn’t arise any need for a tanker in all municipal corporations in the state. He asked the officials to identify the areas they should focus on and seek support with solutions from the smart city projects and Amrit Yojana schemes.

Screen Chhattisgarhi films in multiplexes

Chhattisgarh Lok Kalakar Sansthan has sought the intervention of CM Bhupesh Baghel seeking compulsory screening of films in Chhattisgarhi language during prime time at all multiplexes and cinema halls at least 120 days in a year in the state.

The organisation cited the example of Maharashtra, West Bengal and other states where at least one regional film at the multiplexes are screened during prime time. The members of the organisation asserted that the regional films effectively promote local folk arts and cultural traditions of the state. The move will further boost the success of the Chhattisgarh film industry, which is apparently struggling.

Biodiversity park in every district

Chhattisgarh forest department has decided to create a biodiversity park in all 27 districts of the state. Each park will come up on 10 acres of forested land and will cost between D2 crore and D5 crore. The officials have been given training on biodiversity construction, maintenance and preservation. The biodiversity of the respective areas besides offering an ideal habitat for animals will also have plants with medicinal values. In Raipur, the park will come up at Purkhauti Muktangan.

Raipur jail inmates learning Sanskrit

Prisoners are among the regular students studying Sanskrit in Raipur jail — the only prison in the country where one of the oldest living languages is being taught. Interestingly, only those convicted are admitted as regular students. The under-trials are not enrolled as regular students on the assumption that they might be released from jail sooner or later if not found guilty. The inmates take pride in being enrolled for Sanskrit classes and said it inspired them to become polite and cultured. It might impress those visiting the jail to find the inmates studying karmkand, jyotish, vastu shastra, paurohitya, yoga and puja path vidhaan. They also read the contents of Indian scriptures Bhagavad Gita, Upanishads and epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana.