Security personnel killed in IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Meanwhile, security forces have eliminated two terrorists in a counter-terrorism operation in Gopalpur area of Kulgam district of the state.

Army soldiers patrol near the highly militarized Line of Control dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan in Pallanwal sector about 75 kilometers from Jammu.(FILE | PTI)

By ANI

POONCH: One security personnel was killed and seven people injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Mendhar area along the Line of Control in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

On Saturday, a Border Security Force assistant sub-inspector was injured after the India and Pakistan exchanged fire in the district.

Meanwhile, security forces have eliminated two terrorists in a counter-terrorism operation in Gopalpur area of Kulgam district of the state.

Weapons and warlike stores have been recovered from their hideout.

