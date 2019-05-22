Home Nation

Six miscreants kidnap two men in Rajasthan, burn their genitals

The police have launched a manhunt for the six men who also circulated a video of their act in Dhod area of Rajasthan's Sikar district.

Published: 22nd May 2019 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 07:20 PM

By PTI

SIKAR: Two men were admitted to hospital here after six people waylaid them, dragged them into their car and burnt their genitals with matchsticks before robbing them of the cash they carried.

The police have launched a manhunt for the six men who also circulated a video of their act in Dhod area of Rajasthan's Sikar district, officials said Wednesday.

The police registered an FIR Tuesday under the Indian Penal Code against the six men, the officials said, adding the victims have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The FIR said the victims Karamveer and Avinash, both cousins, were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony on May 17 when the accused Sandeep Nehra and his five friends forced them into a car and thrashed them severely.

The accused took them to a secluded placed, forced them to take off their clothes and hit them on their private parts.

They also used matchsticks to burn them, the police said.

The accused fled away after robbing them of Rs 3,800, the police added.

The police said the accused, who later circulated a video of their act on social media, had also threatened them of dire consequences if they reported the matter to police.

