Home Nation

There will be tit for tat: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on threat of post-poll violence

Ram Vilas Paswan said opposition parties are seeking excuses for their imminent defeat and raising doubts over EVMs.

Published: 22nd May 2019 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: "There will be a tit for tat", Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Tuesday in the presence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh when he was asked there were reports that violence can take place in the country after results of Lok Sabha polls on May 23.

"Dekhiye, PM ne kuch nahi kiya hai. Prastav me bhi kuch nahi hai. Lekin humlog...ye (Rajnath) bhi kuch nahi kahenge...Lekin hum kahna chahte hain tit for tat hoga...samajh gaye na...(see, PM has not done anything. There is nothing in the resolution. But we...he (Rajnath) will not even say...but I want to say...there will be a tit for tat... understand," Paswan said.

Rajnath, who was addressing mediapersons after a dinner meeting hosted by BJP President Amit Shah with Paswan by his side, was asked about the government's response to the opposition's charge against the EVMs and about the possibility of violence post-results.

ALSO READ: April-May not appropriate for polls, election be held in November or February, says Ram Vilas Paswan

Paswan said opposition parties are seeking excuses for their imminent defeat and raising doubts over EVMs.

"When they see their defeat is imminent, they raise doubts about EVMs, but when they won in three states, then they didn't say anything on EVMs. Why did they not raise doubts after they won in Punjab," he said.

The Lok Janshakti Party chief said: "We will win more seats than predicted by exit polls," he said. "Sweets and garlands are ready," he added.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party leader Upendra Kushwaha had threatened his political opponents of bloodshed, if they attempted to tamper with the results of Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Kushwaha said, "If anyone tried to tamper with the results, then there will be bloodshed."

Leaders of 22 opposition parties also met Election Commission officials to register their complaints over tampering of EVMs and issues related to VVPATs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Vilas Paswan Lok Sabha elections 2019 Indian elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp