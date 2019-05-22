Home Nation

VVIP chopper scam: ED files supplementary charge sheet against alleged middleman

Published: 22nd May 2019 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Sushen Mohan Gupta

AugustaWestland accused Sushen Mohan Gupta outside Patiala House Courts. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet before a Delhi court against Sushen Mohan Gupta, an alleged defence agent arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers scam, in a money laundering case.

The agency filed the supplementary charge sheet against Gupta before Special Judge Arvind Kumar.

He was arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

ED had said Gupta's role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, who has turned approver in the case after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the agency here.

It is suspected that Gupta has in his possession payment details of the Rs 3,600-crore deal to purchase AgustaWestland VVIP choppers.

