Amit Shah thanks India for voting them back to power, calls it a victory for whole country

Published: 23rd May 2019 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As the Bharatiya Janata Party lead on 300 seats by Thursday afternoon, close to seven hours into the counting process, BJP President Amit Shah thanked the nation for voting them back to power calling it a victory for the whole country.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, he thanked the country saying "Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar" (once again, Modi government).

"This is a victory of the entire nation. A victory of hopes of the youth, poor and farmers. This grand victory is a triumph of people's confidence in Prime Minister Modi's five-year of development and strong leadership. 

"I convey my heartfelt greetings to Modiji on behalf of BJP workers."

He also congratulated the people of the nation and the party workers. "This result is India's mandate against opposition's propaganda, lies, personal insinuations and baseless politics.

"Today's mandate also shows that the people of India opted for development and nationalism and have completely uprooted casteism, dynastic politics and appeasement from the country," he said.
 

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Amit Shah Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 india elections 2019 General elections 2019

