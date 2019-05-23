Arnab falls for Sunny Leone on counting day. Here's her response!

By Online Desk

May 23 proved to be a very sunny morning for Arnab Goswami. Too sunny in fact to handle from the comforts of his air-conditioned studio.

On a day when the BJP surged to an emphatic victory, Mr Republic TV mixed up his Deols and his Leones. Instead of naming Sunny Deol who is contesting from Gurdaspur, he ended up invoking Punjab ki kudi Sunny Leone. What were you watching in the night ahead of the big election results, Arnab?

Rofl.......Arnab so exited, calls Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone pic.twitter.com/4nmtCHW67V — AP (@ap_pune) May 23, 2019

With Arnab giving her a starring role on the big day, Sunny Leone wasn't going to let go. The eternal sport that she is, Sunny joined in the fun and games with a tweet, asking, "Leading by How many votes ???? ;)"

Leading by How many votes ???? ;) — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 23, 2019

Arnab was quick to apologise for his gaffe, saying, "Galti sabhi se hoti hai" (everyone can make mistakes). It is something we suggest he remembers when he hosts his next grilling session.