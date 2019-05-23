Home Nation

Arnab falls for Sunny Leone on counting day. Here's her response!

On a day when the BJP surged to an emphatic victory, Mr Republic TV mixed up his Deols and his Leones.

Published: 23rd May 2019 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 02:59 PM

Sunny leone

Sunny Leone (Photo | Facebook)

By Online Desk

May 23 proved to be a very sunny morning for Arnab Goswami. Too sunny in fact to handle from the comforts of his air-conditioned studio. 

On a day when the BJP surged to an emphatic victory, Mr Republic TV mixed up his Deols and his Leones. Instead of naming Sunny Deol who is contesting from Gurdaspur, he ended up invoking Punjab ki kudi Sunny Leone. What were you watching in the night ahead of the big election results, Arnab?

With Arnab giving her a starring role on the big day, Sunny Leone wasn't going to let go. The eternal sport that she is, Sunny joined in the fun and games with a tweet, asking, "Leading by How many votes ???? ;)"

Arnab was quick to apologise for his gaffe, saying, "Galti sabhi se hoti hai" (everyone can make mistakes). It is something we suggest he remembers when he hosts his next grilling session.

