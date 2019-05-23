Bihar DGP makes appeal to youth for maintaining peace

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Panday on late Wednesday evening made an appeal to the youth in the state to keep law and order maintained during or after the results of Lok Sabha elections are announced.

"Bihar is a land of patriots, martyrs and where from the father of nation Mahatma Gandhi had started satyagraha. We all have to keep its historic grandeur maintained and social harmony intact", Panday said through a post shared on his FB account.

Panday is known as tough task master and popular amongst the people. He had launched mass social campaign in favour of prohibition and mobilised over 2 lakh youths,who are still prompting prohibition in society across the state.

Panday further said though his appeal that rowdy elements had made unsuccessful attempts at 7 to 8 places during all phases of elections to mar the peace but they failed utterly. “I have trust in the youth of Bihar that they will never be misled and misused for creating ruckus or tension in society after the results are declared,” he hoped and added that police administration had made a foolproof arrangement to deal with whosoever trying to disturb peace or create violence.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

All IGs, DIGs and the SPs have been given a free hand to deal with the rowdy elements in proper way, if they attempt to either breach law and order or monger rumours to vitiate the peace.

He also categorically warned that whosoever is caught involved in an unlawful activity or abetting violence, promoting animosity on caste or creed or party lines, would not be spared. "Nothing will come to help you then from getting punished as per the law .So, think many times before indulging or causing breach in law and order,” Panday warned.

He convinced the people by the way that elections come and go and results are decided by the people."Therefore, don't allow your shoulders to be used by anyone for vested interest. Once caught in law and police cases and litigation, life and future get hampered and disturbed in fighting cases,” he said and appealed to maintain peace and neutrality during and post results announced times.