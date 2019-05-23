Home Nation

Bihar DGP makes appeal to youth for maintaining peace

The state police chief said that senior police officers have been given a free hand to deal with the rowdy elements in proper way, if they attempt to either breach law and order.

Published: 23rd May 2019 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Panday

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Panday (File photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Panday on late Wednesday evening made an appeal to the youth in the state to keep law and order maintained during or after the results of Lok Sabha elections are announced.

"Bihar is a land of patriots, martyrs and where from the father of nation Mahatma Gandhi had started satyagraha. We all have to keep its historic grandeur maintained and social harmony intact", Panday said through a post shared on his FB account.

Panday is known as tough task master and popular amongst the people. He had launched mass social campaign in favour of prohibition and mobilised over 2 lakh youths,who are still prompting prohibition in society across the state.

Panday further said though his appeal that rowdy elements had made unsuccessful attempts at 7 to 8 places during all phases of elections to mar the peace but they failed utterly. “I have trust in the youth of Bihar that they will never be misled and misused for creating ruckus or tension in society after the results are declared,” he hoped and added that police administration had made a foolproof arrangement to deal with whosoever trying to disturb peace or create violence.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

All IGs, DIGs and the SPs have been given a free hand to deal with the rowdy elements in proper way, if they attempt to either breach law and order or monger rumours to vitiate the peace.

He also categorically warned that whosoever is caught involved in an unlawful activity or abetting violence, promoting animosity on caste or creed or party lines, would not be spared. "Nothing will come to help you then from getting punished as per the law .So, think many times before indulging or causing breach in law and order,” Panday warned.

He convinced the people by the way that elections come and go and results are decided by the people."Therefore, don't allow your shoulders to be used by anyone for vested interest. Once caught in law and police cases and litigation, life and future get hampered and disturbed in fighting cases,” he said and appealed to maintain peace and neutrality during and post results announced times.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Police Bihar DGP appeal Bihar youth poll violence India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections Gupteshwar Panday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp