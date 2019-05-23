BJP returns to power: Social media bursts into memes, jokes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Going berserk over the massive mandate received by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), users on various social media platforms on Thursday began firing memes, jokes and GIFs, especially aimed to the Opposition and the Congress Party.



Ever since the vote count commenced, netizens began their day with a video clip showing television journalist Arnab Goswami mistakenly referring to Sunny Deol as Sunny Leone.



The clip was shared in such a huge number that it convinced actor Sunny Leone to post, "Leading by How many votes????" on Twitter with multiple emojis.



Soon, the memes on Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other politicians began making the rounds. BJP candidate Smriti Irani's win over Rahul Gandhi in Amethi further stirred the meme broth.



One trending meme showed Rahul Gandhi's face photoshopped on Deepika Padukone's body in the Padmavat poster that read "Sadmavati".

A meme collage showed multiple images of Smriti Irani, saying: "Smriti Irani looking for some competition from Rahul Gandhi".



Citing a famous scene from the film "3 Idiots" a creative meme showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi telling Rahul Gandhi: "Neeche se check kar, neeche se!"



A rendition of another scene from the same film, showed a picture of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa along with the dialogue: "Hum dukhi the, par humse bhi zyada 2 log aur dukhi the."



An old picture of the Gandhi family -- showing Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sitting near a lotus-bud clad pond -- resurfaced again with the caption: "Kamal khilne ke intezar mein".

I guess this picture says it all, they knew the future of #BJP. @BJP4Odisha @INCOdisha pic.twitter.com/VTDXjGN2tQ — Chowkidar Shishir Gamang (@shishirgamang) May 22, 2019



One picture showed Rahul Gandhi addressing a media campaign captioned: "Aree haarna jeetna chhoro, manoranjan mei toh koi kami nahi hui na?"



One viral meme on Smriti Irani's victory in Amethi read: "If "Ghar mein ghus ke marna" has a face!!"



Don't miss this hilarious one for the Opposition: "Bade dukh ke saath soochit karna pad raha hai ki ess desh ne ek saath 22 pradhan mantri kho diye hai".