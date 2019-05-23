BJP wins seven Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh

Home Nation

ITANAGAR: The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh won seven Assembly seats and is leading in 11 constituencies, election officials said on Thursday.

The Janata Dal United and an Independent candidate also won a seat each.

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly has 60-seats, but elections were held for 57 seats as three BJP candidates had already won unopposed.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein won the Chowkham seat defeating his nearest Congress rival Khunang Kri by 7,291 votes.

The deputy chief minister who had won from the Lekang constituency in Namsai district for the last five consecutive terms since 1995 but this time contested from the Chowkham seat.

Tana Hali Tara of the BJP won from Doimukh constituency defeating his nearest rival Nabam Vivek of the National Peoples Party (NPP) by 2, 385 votes.

BJP retained the seat as in 2014, Nabam Rebia of BJP had won from the seat.

In the Itanagar constituency, Janata Dal-United candidate Techi Kaso won by a slender margin of 302 votes in a multi-cornered contest, defeating his nearest rival Kipa Babu of the BJP.

Kaso who retained the seat, polled 12,162 votes while Babu polled 11, 860 votes.

First timer Goruk Pordung of the BJP won the Bameng Assembly seat defeating Home Minister Kumar Waii of the NPP by a margin of 393 votes.

Sitting MLA from Lumla constituency in Tawang district Jambhi Tashi of BJP was re-elected by defeating his lone rival Jampa Thirnly Kunkhap of the Congress by a margin of 1,288 votes.

While Tashi polled 4567 votes, Kunkhap could poll 3279 votes.

PHE Minister Wangki Lowang (BJP) retained the Namsang seat in a multi-cornered contest, by defeating his nearest rival Ngonglin Boi of the NPP by a margin of 1682 votes.

While Lowang polled 3,202 votes Boi could manage 1,520 votes.

Sitting BJP MLA from Nari Koyu constituency Kento Rina retained the seat by defeating his nearest rival Tojir Kadu of the Congress by a margin of 216 votes in a triangular contest.

The BJP retained the seat.

While Rina polled 2,489 votes, Kadu polled 2,273 votes.

In the un-reserved Bordumsa-Diyun seat in Changlang district, Independent candidate Somlung Mossang tasted victory by defeating his nearest rival Jawra Maio of the BJP by a margin of 2,379 votes.

BJP woman candidate Gumtayeng won the Damduk seat defeating her nearest NPP rival Tony Pertil by a margin 873 votes.

