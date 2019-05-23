Home Nation

Hopefully new government at Centre will do justice with Jammu and Kashmir, says Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah said for peace to be established in Jammu and Kashmir, India and Pakistan will have to come to the dialogue table and resolve this issue.

Published: 23rd May 2019 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who is all set to win from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, Thursday expressed hope that the new government at the Centre would do justice with the state and engage in a dialogue with Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Speaking to reporters at the NC headquarters, Farooq Abdullah thanked his party leaders, workers and the people of Srinagar constituency for their support.

He is leading in Srinagar by 67,159 votes over PDP candidate Aga Mohsin.

He has bagged 82,166 votes till now.

"I thank (NC vice-president) Omar (Abdullah), our party leaders and the people of Kashmir, especially the people of Srinagar constituency - all the mothers, sisters, elders and youth for supporting the NC," he said.

"This Parliament will not be easy. There are several important issues with respect to J-K because we have to fight them on their intention to do away with Article 370 and 35A. Another issue is that they want to divide the Muslims and Hindus in the country; we have to fight that as well," the NC chief said.

"This country belongs to all and we have to keep this country strongly on that secular path which our Constitution enshrines. We have to protect the Constitution, drafted by (B R) Ambedkar, and take the country forward," he said.

Farooq Abdullah said for peace to be established in Jammu and Kashmir, India and Pakistan will have to come to the dialogue table and resolve this issue.

"We hope the new government in Delhi will do justice with J-K and engage in dialogue with Pakistan so that we are taken out of this morass," he said.

Asked about the UPA's performance in the polls, he declined to comment, saying "what has happened, has happened, I will not say anything on that".

Farooq Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir

