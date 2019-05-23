Home Nation

INX Media case: Court reserves order on Indrani's plea to become approver

The order will be delivered on May 29. Mukerjea, who is in Mumbai's Byculla Jail as she faces trial for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, appeared before special judge Anurag Sain.

Published: 23rd May 2019 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case

Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A court here on Thursday reserved order on the plea of former INX Media director Indrani Mukerjea seeking to become approver in the INX Media case.

The order will be delivered on May 29. Mukerjea, who is in Mumbai's Byculla Jail as she faces trial for murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, appeared before special judge Anurag Sain.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are probing how former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram managed to get clearance for INX Media from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in 2007 when his father was Minister.

The probe so far showed that for the FIPB approval, INX Media directors Peter and Indrani Mukerjea met P. Chidambaram so that there was no hold-up or delay in their application. The agency has supported Mukherjea's plea.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
INX Media case Indrani Mukerjea Sheena Bora

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp