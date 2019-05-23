INX Media case: Court reserves order on Indrani's plea to become approver

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A court here on Thursday reserved order on the plea of former INX Media director Indrani Mukerjea seeking to become approver in the INX Media case.



The order will be delivered on May 29. Mukerjea, who is in Mumbai's Byculla Jail as she faces trial for murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, appeared before special judge Anurag Sain.



The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are probing how former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram managed to get clearance for INX Media from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in 2007 when his father was Minister.



The probe so far showed that for the FIPB approval, INX Media directors Peter and Indrani Mukerjea met P. Chidambaram so that there was no hold-up or delay in their application. The agency has supported Mukherjea's plea.