Modi magic does wonder in Bihar as NDA leads in all but two seats in state

The NDA in Bihar, made up of LJP, JD(U) and BJP credit PM Modi's positive image and development works done by the NDA in state and centre for its grand lead in the polls.

Published: 23rd May 2019 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (L) and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

PM Narendra Modi (L) and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a bid to make “Phir Ek Baar Modi sarkar", the NDA through its Modi magic with a patriotic call on nationalism and development call-'Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas', finally did a miracle in Bihar politics on Thursday when it decimated the opposition including the RJD to nowhere in parliamentary politics and won 38 out of 40 seats.

The LJP, led by Ram Vilas Paswan , remained the most benefited in the NDA with the party'a conquering all its contested six seats  comfortably. "Yes. Modi magic and development works done by the NDA in state and centre have done a wonder in the results,” said Chirag Paswan, who won the seat of Jamui besides his two uncles namely Pashupatinath Paras from Hajipur and Ram Chandra Paswan from Samastipur getting elected.

Chandan Kumar Singh, younger brother of a muscleman politician and former Munger MP Suraj Bhan Singh, was fielded first time on Nawada LS seat and despite being a novice in politics,he won the seat on the ticket of LJP again thanks to ‘Modi magic’.

Choudhary Mehboob Kaiser Ali, fielded on Khagaria seat and Veena Devi fielded against RJD candidate and veteran politician Dr Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Vaishali LS seat by the LJP, also came out with flying colours. "I had been predicting that all seats but Kishanganj would be won .The NDA has won  38 out of 40 the seats due to PM Narendra Modi's magic of development and nationalism,” said Ram Vilas.

Vashisth Narayan Singh of JDU hailed the victory of NDA in state as well as nationwide, as the 'victory of virtuous politics', with a clear cut intention for doing development to all and sundry. The most important seats like Siwan, Patliputra, Patna Sahib, Ara, Sasaram, Ujiyarpur, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Madhepura, Buxar and Motihari among others have been won by the NDA.

Besides, all the five union ministers of Central government and three ministers of Nitish Kumar-led NDA goverment in the state have also won their seats.

NDA union ministers namely RK Singh, Ashwani Choubey, Radha Mohan Singh, Ram Kripal Yadav and Ravi Shankar Prasad have won the seats while ministers in the state government such as Pashupatinath Paras from Hajipur, Dinesh Chandra Yadav from madhepura and Rajiv Ranajan alias Lallan Singh from Munger have also won their seats.

Commenting over the unbelievable victory of NDA candidates, RJD MLC Subodh Kumar Rai said the opposition was surprised at the ratio of defeat. "We will discuss over the defeats minutely later and try to check out deficiencies for next elections,” Rai said.

For the Mahagathbandhan, defeat of RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, HAM's Jitan Ram Manjhi and VIP's Mukesh Sahani came as a bolt from blue to the alliance. "Their defeat has demoralised us more than others. RJD's Dr Misa Bharti was also defeated. It has added salt to ours wound,” some senior leaders of Mahagathbandhan said anonymously.

