New MPs to stay at state bhavans as Lok Sabha secretariat rules out transit hotel entitlement

The Lok Sabha secretariat stated that arrangements of stay for 365 MPs are in place at the Western Court annexe where 88 blocks have been built along with spaces in state Bhavans.

Published: 23rd May 2019 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Workers carry flower pots as preparations are underway for the constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha at Parliament in New Delhi Wednesday May 22 2019. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Newly elected members of the 17th Lok Sabha will no more be entitled for a transit hotel stay, which had cost the exchequer Rs 30 crore in 2014. They will have to stay at Western Court Annexe, which can house 100, besides the state bhavans, Lok Sabha secretariat said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Lok Sabha secretary general Snehlata Shrivastava said the secretariat had made elaborate arrangements to ensure hassle-free access to the newly elected members of the Lower House of Parliament, who would be issued permanent passes upon arrivals in the national capital. Earlier, the newly elected MPs used to be issued temporary passes. 

As many as 300 new members were elected in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, with many of them staying in hotels since the MPs’ accommodations were not vacated by the outgoing MPs who had lost elections. 

Shrivastava stated that arrangements for documentation works had also been put in place so that all formalities regarding salaries and pensions could be completed at a single desk.

The secretariat also stated that updated versions of Constitution, including all the new provisions made in the last five years, have been prepared, which would be available for all the MPs. 

