Omar Abdullah congratulates NDA for 'stellar performance' in Lok Sabha elections 2019

Published: 23rd May 2019 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Thursday congratulated the BJP and the NDA for its "stellar performance" in the Lok Sabha polls.

"So the exit polls were correct. All that's left is to congratulate the BJP & NDA for a stellar performance," Abdullah tweeted.

"Credit where credit is due PM Modi Sahib & Mr Amit Shah put together a winning alliance & a very professional campaign. Bring on the next five years," he added.

Abdullah's tweet came as the trends showed the BJP and the NDA sweeping the Lok Sabha polls.

As per the latest Election Commission data, the National Conference is leading on three Lok Sabha seats in the state and the BJP has opened huge leads in two constituencies while leading by a slender margin in Ladakh.

