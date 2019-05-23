Home Nation

OYO claims to be China’s 2nd largest hotel chain

Homegrown hospitality firm OYO on Wednesday said it has become the second largest hotel group in China. 

Published: 23rd May 2019 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Oyo

For representational purposes (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Homegrown hospitality firm OYO on Wednesday said it has become the second largest hotel group in China. 

According to OYO, it has expanded its presence to 320 Chinese cities in a short span of 1.5 years, with nearly 10,000 OYO-branded hotels and 450,000 rooms, surpassing the scale of traditional and established hotel chain brands such as Home Inn, Hanting and others in that country.

According to Sam Shih, COO, OYO China, OYO Jiudian (Hotels) operates like a Chinese company and delivers better living for middle-income people across the country.

“We have ensured that for the first time, you can get a great living space in less than RMB 150 ($22) as well. Every day, over 2,00,000 heads are on OYO Jiudian pillows due to the great experience at low cost,” Shih said. He added that OYO has incredible opportunity ahead of them. At present, OYO is present in less than 2 per cent of the country’s accommodation market, whose total size is 35 million rooms.

The hotel chain claimed that asset owners who have joined the OYO for three months or more have on an average seen 2X increase in occupancy, and 97 per cent of franchisee partners have come back and renewed their contracts.

“To ensure asset owners have improved visibility on potential customers from around the world, OYO Hotels is also exploring ways to collaborate with online travel agents such as Fliggy, Ctrip and others, along with other consumer traffic-building platforms,” the company said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp