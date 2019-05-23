People gave a second chance to PM Modi for development: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Congratulating PM Narendra Modi after a landslide victory to the NDA, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that the opposition has failed to read the aspirations of people, who wanted to give another chance to Modi for development. He rapped the opposition for hurling a plethora or abuses on him and leaving no stone unturned to blue his image."The people's mandate expressed today in favour of NDA shows deep electoral emotion of people." Kumar said.

He asked the opposition to understand the people's aspirations. "The people are lord in democracy and we should honour theirs verdict," Kumar said, terming the victory as 'victory of people'.