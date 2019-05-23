Prime Minister again, Modi decides to take 'Chowkidar spirit to next level'

By Online Desk

It was quite possibly Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first decision after being re-elected to the top job. In a sign that election mode is now over, he decided to drop Chowkidar from his Twitter handle a short while after Congress President Rahul Gandhi held a press conference and conceded defeat.

After spiriting away the Chowkidar tag following the resounding win, the Prime Minister tweeted that the spirit the word conveyed, however, will remain an "integral part of me".

Modi tweeted: "Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level.

"Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India's progress.

"The word 'Chowkidar' goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!"

Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level.



Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India’s progress.



The word ‘Chowkidar’ goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

The tag had been added by the Prime Minister after Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacked him on the Rafale deal with the slogan 'Chowkidar chor hai'.

Many BJP workers followed their leader's example then.

Now that Modi has dropped the tag, what they will do remains to be seen.