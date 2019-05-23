Home Nation

Prime Minister again, Modi decides to take 'Chowkidar spirit to next level'

After spiriting away the Chowkidar tag following the resounding win, the Prime Minister tweeted that the spirit the word conveyed, however, will remain an "integral part of me".

Published: 23rd May 2019 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

It was quite possibly Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first decision after being re-elected to the top job. In a sign that election mode is now over, he decided to drop Chowkidar from his Twitter handle a short while after Congress President Rahul Gandhi held a press conference and conceded defeat.

After spiriting away the Chowkidar tag following the resounding win, the Prime Minister tweeted that the spirit the word conveyed, however, will remain an "integral part of me".

Modi tweeted: "Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar Spirit to the next level. 

"Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India's progress.

"The word 'Chowkidar' goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too!"

The tag had been added by the Prime Minister after Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacked him on the Rafale deal with the slogan 'Chowkidar chor hai'. 

Many BJP workers followed their leader's example then.

Now that Modi has dropped the tag, what they will do remains to be seen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Chowkidar Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp