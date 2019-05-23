Home Nation

Rafale: Centre ‘misled’ court, say petitioners  

All three are seeking review of the court’s December 14 verdict, which gave a clean chit to the Centre’s Rafale deal to procure fighter jets from French firm Dassault.

Published: 23rd May 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 08:17 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stressing that the Centre had willfully and deliberately suppressed relevant facts from the apex court during the hearing in the Rafale case, petitioners and former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha,

Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan blamed the government for fraud.
All three are seeking review of the court’s December 14 verdict, which gave a clean chit to the Centre’s

Rafale deal to procure fighter jets from French firm Dassault.

In their written submission filed before the SC, they said that officers who have misled the apex court should be held accountable for perjury as the government, through the notes and arguments, had stated a series of untruths and suppressed vital facts.

“It (Centre) suppressed the truth and thereby insinuated utter falsehoods, facts and documents of the greatest significance, which have a direct and overarching bearing on the matter that the court was considering, and which were available with the Government were suppressed from the court,” the 41-page submission stated.

A bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi had on May 10 reserved its verdict on the pleas seeking review of the December 14 last year judgment in the Rafale case.

